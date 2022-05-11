Fire destroys house in southwest Winnipeg Wednesday morning

Winnipeg firefighters fought a house fire on Loudoun Road, in the city's southwest, on Wednesday morning.

The section of Loudoun between Wilkes Avenue and Howe Avenue was closed.

The roof of the house had collapsed and smoke hung over the street.

No information about whether anyone was injured or the cause of the fire was immediately available.

Crews were expected to be on scene throughout the morning, the City of Winnipeg said on Twitter just before 7 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT:<br>NB/SB LOUDOUN RD CLOSURE<br>Due to a fire, emergency crews have closed NB/SB Loudoun Rd. Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wpgtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wpgtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/aDe1nFLs0r">pic.twitter.com/aDe1nFLs0r</a> —@WinnipegTMC

No one was hurt in the fire, Winnipeg police said. The roads remained closed around 11:30 a.m., and police did not know how long it would be before they reopened.

CBC News has reached out to the city for more details.

The section of Loudoun Road between Wilkes Avenue and Howe Avenue is seen blocked off around 7 a.m. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

