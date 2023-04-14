Retired Santa from Winnipeg wins life-changing $60M lotto jackpot

Christmas came early this year for Randy Glays, a retired Santa from Winnipeg who won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot earlier this month.

Glays — who worked year-round for more than 20 years dressing up as Santa Claus at events around the city — says when he was first told he'd won, he thought he was the victim of a delayed April Fools' Day joke.

"It's going to change our life, and hopefully it can change other peoples lives," Glays said Friday morning, during a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news conference announcing the largest single-ticket win purchased at a retail outlet in Manitoba's history.

Glays and his wife, Janice Glays, won the prize on the March 31 draw with a $6 quick-pick ticket purchased at a lottery outlet in a St. Anne's Road Superstore.

But part of Randy's lotto routine has always been to wait a couple of days after buying a ticket before checking it.

The first ticket he and his wife checked after the March 31 draw was a $1 winner.

"The next one will say loser — as always," Janice Glays recalled saying during Friday's news conference.

When they checked their second ticket, they discovered that wasn't the case this time.

The couple won $1 on the first ticket they checked on April 3. Certain they wouldn't win twice, they were shocked when the second ticket they checked was the $60-million winner. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

She and Randy were standing in a Shoppers Drug Mart in northeast Winnipeg when they discovered they'd won $60 million, Janice said.

Still in disbelief, the couple went to a cashier to verify their ticket, and later asked their son to check it again.

Winner 'embodies the spirit of Santa'

They're still processing the news, they said Friday.

The couple, who recently retired, have had a difficult year and were "living paycheque to paycheque" before the win, Janice said.

Allen Pitch, a friend of Randy's who employed him through his company Amazing Entertainment, says he was "the No. 1 Santa" in the city before retiring.

Randy's success as Santa can be credited to his character, Pitch told CBC at Friday's news conference.

"He really embodies the spirit of Santa," he said. "[He's] kind, jolly and loving."

Allen Pitch, a friend of Randy Glays who employed him through his company Amazing Entertainment, says he was 'the No. 1 Santa' in the city before retiring. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

This is the first year Randy was unable to play Santa due to health issues, Pitch said, but added the lottery win makes up for missing out on something he loved doing.

The Glayses say they're aware the win has the capacity to change their lives, but say they want to keep things as normal as possible.

"Thankfully you still can wear masks around … so if we go out we can put a mask on and we won't seem any different from anyone else," Janice joked.

The couple have hired lawyers and financial advisors to help them navigate their new wealth, she said.

Headed to Vegas for a beer

For now, they plan to move from their apartment into a house — and Janice said it will be a relief not to have to worry about the cost of groceries when shopping.

They also plan to use their winnings to give back to the community, Janice said, including some of the organizations they have volunteered with in the past, such as the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

But some things haven't changed — Randy is still buying lottery tickets a couple of times a week. He considers the $60-million win a sign of good luck, he said.

The couple, who began dating when they were 16, will celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary this October. While they've sometimes marked their anniversary with a trip to Grand Forks, N.D., they're excited to switch it up this year, they said.

For now, they're still deciding what else to do with the prize.

"You always dream about what you want to do.… Randy wants to go to Vegas and have a beer," said Janice.

"That's the first thing, and then we'll take it from there."