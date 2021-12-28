Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Long-lost wallet more intact than memories

Wayne Wall, 75, was surprised when an apprentice plumber showed up at his Portage la Prairie home with a wallet he lost 59 years ago and had forgotten about.

Wallet contained old apprenticeship card, driver’s license, four $1 bills, photo of him and brother

Winnipeg Free Press ·
Wayne Wall, now 75, dropped his wallet in a crawlspace while he was working as an apprentice plumber at the age of 16. It still contained his apprenticeship card, driver’s licence, four $1 bills, a receipt for a ring he bought, membership cards for local teen clubs, which no longer exist and a black-and-white photo of him (on the right) and his brother James, then aged three. (Submitted by Wayne Wall)

Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons were topping the music charts when Wayne Wall lost his wallet almost 60 years ago.

At the time, he was a 16-year-old apprentice plumber, and his wallet was always in his pocket when he went to job sites and social clubs where Portage la Prairie teenagers would sip soft drinks and dance to records.

But the wallet disappeared one day in 1962 and Wall, now 75, had no memory of it until the relic turned up on his doorstep.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now