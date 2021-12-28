Long-lost wallet more intact than memories

Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons were topping the music charts when Wayne Wall lost his wallet almost 60 years ago.

At the time, he was a 16-year-old apprentice plumber, and his wallet was always in his pocket when he went to job sites and social clubs where Portage la Prairie teenagers would sip soft drinks and dance to records.

But the wallet disappeared one day in 1962 and Wall, now 75, had no memory of it until the relic turned up on his doorstep.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.