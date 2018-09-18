Mother pleading for help finding precious quilt lost after camping trip

A New Bothwell mother has put out a call for help finding a priceless quilt she made for her then-10-year-old son.

Natalie Dueck's son, who is now 19, went on a camping trip Labour Day weekend and took the king-size, space-themed quilt with him. On the way back, a strap broke loose and a garbage bag containing the quilt fell off near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 307, and has been missing ever since.

The quilt took Dueck more than two years to sew, and she says the loss hit her hard.

"Just all of a sudden, it just really hit me. Like this thing that I spent so much time on and you know, a piece of sort of family history in some sort of way. I literally cried for two hours, on and off," she said.

"But then I thought, you know, I was actually sort of tickled in a way that he had actually taken that quilt with him and it meant enough to him that he wanted to be with it."

She posted a picture of the quilt on Facebook, hoping someone had seen it, and was amazed by the response. It soon racked up more than 1,000 shares. She initially offered a reward of $100 for anyone who found it, then other people started pitching in their own money to add to the reward, which is now at $400.

Last week, the family went out to the Whiteshell area to put up posters. She's still holding out hope that someone will find it and return it to her.

"It represents to me something special that I've been able to do," she said. "It's something for me and just something that they can snuggle up with and they always know that Mom is there and thinking of them and they matter."