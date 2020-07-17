Lost leg located: Paddler helps man find prosthetic lost on Manitoba tubing trip

A man who lost his prosthetic leg while tubing on the Pinawa Channel is thanking a stranger for helping him find it.

Jayson Wildfong, who is from Kenora, Ont., went tubing with his son and a few friends on Wednesday on the channel, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

He said he was helping a friend whose tube had flipped over, when his left prosthetic leg fell into the water.

"I was just distraught, thinking that I'd have to go through with my disability [insurance] to have a new leg covered," he said.

When his mother heard what happened, she posted in the Positively Pinawa Facebook group, asking people for assistance.

Jayson Wildfong is temporarily staying in Winnipeg to care for his grandmother. He says he's grateful to have his leg back. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Geoff Nolette, a local paddler, saw the post and decided he wanted to help Wildfong find his leg. He took his paddleboard out to the channel on Thursday afternoon, and found the leg after an hour of searching.

"So I dove down about five feet under the water and picked up the leg, and rose out of the water holding this leg above my head, kind of cheering in excitement and joy," he said.

"A couple of people looked at me oddly," Nolette added, laughing.

He said he just felt compelled to help because he frequents the channel, and knew the spots where something that had fallen in might have settled.

He said while searching for Wildfong's leg, he also found some sunglasses, shoes and bottles.

"It made me feel good just being able to help him out," he said.

"It's kind of like that fear of losing your wallet or your cellphone, that's the feeling I can imagine myself.… I know what it feels like to get that back."

Wildfong's leg. He said prior to the tubing trip, he placed an orange foam noodle around it in the hopes it would float up again if it fell in the water. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Wildfong, who is temporarily staying in Winnipeg to care for his grandmother, said it meant a lot to get the leg back.

"With me helping out my grandmother and being her caregiver … I would've been lost without my leg to help her out," he said.

Wildfong said it was the first time he had lost his prosthetic leg, and replacing it would have cost more than $20,000.

He picked up his leg from Nolette on Thursday night and said he couldn't help it but give him a hug.

"I was just thinking, 'that's one expensive tube ride,'" Wildfong said. "I found a guardian angel."