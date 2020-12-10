Southern Manitoba emergency room closing, other clinics impacted after 2 doctors move away

The Lorne Memorial Hospital emergency room in Swan Lake, Man., is shutting down next week and other clinics in the area will be impacted as two doctors who provided primary and emergency care in the region are leaving the community.

The two doctors worked in primary care clinics in Somerset and Swan Lake, and provided some on-call coverage in the emergency department at the Rock Lake Health District Hospital in Crystal City, according to a letter sent to residents of the region, which CBC has obtained.

Their last day is Monday.

This problem isn't new, says Dr. Denis Fortier, the vice president of medical services for the Southern Health region.

"We're always, always hunting for doctors. And it's not always easy to do," he said, saying not every doctor is a family doctor, and it's hard to attract family physicians to work in small health centres like Swan Lake.

"So as we explored our options and realized our options were going to be slim, we realized we had to start exploring other options."

The Lorne Memorial Hospital is moving to a nurse practitioner-led model to minimize the impact of the loss of the doctors on the residents in the region, which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, toward Brandon.

The hospital is looking to recruit three nurse practitioners, and will then establish an urgent care department that treats minor injuries and illnesses at Lorne Memorial Hospital, the document says.

Southern Health says nurse practitioners can do many things that doctors can. They can order screening tests and manage the results, perform minor surgical procedures, provide advice, give full health assessments and diagnose and treat health concerns for patients of all ages

Fortier says leaning on nurse practitioners is a "more sustainable option."

"We can't keep doing what we've always done and expect different results. We have to start imagining doing things differently to get different and perhaps better results."

However, there will be some disruptions.

"As with past service disruptions, this may result in patients seeking primary or urgent care to be temporarily redirected to nearby communities to receive the level of care they need," the letter says.

The closest emergency rooms are in Crystal City, Treherne, Notre Dame de Lourdes, Carman and at the Boundary Trails Health Centre, which are all between a 20 and 50 minute drive away.

Fortier says community members are understandably concerned, but hopes the nurse practitioners will be hired soon and the urgent care centre will be up and running within a month.