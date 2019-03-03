Family renews plea for clues 3 years after woman vanished from Manitoba First Nation

Three years after her daughter vanished after a night out visiting friends, Evelyn Chartrand is still looking for answers, and for her daughter, Lorlene Bone.

"I still think about her every day," Chartrand told CBC News in an interview from her home in Swan River, Man., on Saturday.

"Every night I pray that I will find her one of these days. I pray to God I find my daughter soon and lay her to rest in peace and try and recover myself."

Bone was last seen in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, located about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Feb. 29, 2016. She was 31 years old at the time.

The mother of four had been living in Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, located about 30 kilometres southwest of Sapotaweyak.

"She told me she was going to go out there just to go and visit, and she'd be back the next day," said Chartrand.

"She never did return. This came out of the blue."

Piecing together final days

Chartrand said she has now accepted that Lorlene has died. She has spent the last three years trying to piece together her final days — trying to find out where was, who she was with and ultimately what happened to her.

Her family has spent countless hours searching and talking to people in the community of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, trying to find clues and raise awareness about Lorlene's disappearance.

"I'm still hoping that I find her and lay her in peace, but it's been so hard for the last three years," she said.

Bone's sister, Teresa Davis, echoed Chartrand's sentiments. While she holds out a faint hope Bone is still alive, she too is seeking closure.

"I think about her all the time," said Davis. "There was a lot of stories going around, a lot of rumours going around."

Davis believes someone knows something and isn't coming forward.

"I just wish they would give us the location of where she is," said Davis. "It's my baby sister. I would like to put her to rest."

Chartrand said she is planning another ground search for spring. She said she plans to focus her efforts near an old garbage dump and in a number of other places in the community.

Traveller, dancer and a 'happy person'

Chartrand said she misses her daughter's happy, bubbly personality.

"She liked to joke and laugh," said Chartrand. "She used to take her kids all over. She used to take them powwow dancing. She used to go all over.… She liked to travel."

Bone's four kids are still coming to terms with her disappearance, Chartrand says.

"She was a happy person," said Davis. "Fun, loving person, always caring."

Chartrand said Bone was a powwow dancer herself and spent years travelling and dancing at events.

Lorlene Bone's family remembers her as a powwow dancer and a traveller who was 'a happy person.' (RCMP)

She said she's taken comfort after connecting with other parents and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and has attended marches and other events.

"I pray to God for all these people that are losing their loved ones," said Chartrand. "I hope they find them soon."

RCMP renew call for tips

RCMP said the investigation into Bone's disappearance remains an active investigation and they are exploring leads in the hope of bringing her home.

Police described her as around 5-5 and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, which she was known to sometimes dye red or blond.

Police renewed a call for tips on Thursday, asking people to call 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with tips.

Chartrand hopes raising awareness about her daughter's disappearance will lead to new information.

"Tell me where she's laying or where she is, or where they put her," said Chartrand.

"I really want to find my baby girl."