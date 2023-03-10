RCMP renew call for tips on missing Manitoba woman — 7 years after she last called home

Seven years after the last time her mother heard from her, Lorlene Bone is still missing — and RCMP are still asking for tips about what happened to her.

Bone, then 31, called home for the last time on Feb. 29, 2016. She was reported missing on March 9 of that year, Mounties said in a news release on Thursday.

Bone, a mother, daughter and sister, was originally from Wuskwi Sipihk Cree Nation (Indian Birch First Nation). Now, she's also a grandmother but has not met her grandchildren, RCMP said.

"I have been with this detachment since the initial report about Lorlene came in," Sgt. Steve Henson of the Swan River RCMP said in the release.

"This is an investigation that has really had an impact on me, and I want to be able to provide answers to her family. We have been looking for her so long, conducting numerous searches, and following up on many tips, but nothing has led us to the answers we seek.

Lorlene Bone, then 31, called home for the last time on Feb. 29, 2016, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

"I don't want to provide false hope, and as investigators, we have to acknowledge that there is a chance Lorlene is no longer alive, but this investigation is still considered a missing person. We have not ruled this a homicide."

Mounties still get tips about Bone's disappearance, which investigators follow up on closely.

They urged anyone with information about her disappearance or the days leading up to when she last called home to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686.