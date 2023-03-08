Winnipeg police ID woman fatally shot in West End

Winnipeg police have identified a woman fatally shot in the West End early Tuesday and are asking the public for help in their investigation into her death.

Lori Gordon, 49, died after being shot in the 400 block of Beverley Street, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Officers called to the area around 6 a.m. Tuesday found Gordon and another woman, 35, with gunshot wounds. Gordon died at the scene and the other woman was rushed to hospital, where she is currently in stable condition, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.