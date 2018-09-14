Former Lorette, Man., teacher 'a predator' who sexually abused child, judge rules

A former teacher at a Lorette, Man., school has been found guilty of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl two years ago.

Remi Dallaire was charged on July 14, 2016, with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child. He pleaded not guilty.

He was convicted Friday of all four counts by Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Ken Champagne, who presided over Dallaire's five-day trial in Winnipeg, but the sexual assault charge was then stayed.

"It is a skilled example of grooming behaviour and I don't hesitate in finding that the accused is a predator," Champagne said in delivering his decision.

Dallaire was detained in custody to await sentencing at a later date.

Exploited trust

During the trial Champagne heard testimony from the girl, now 10, her mother and RCMP involved in arresting Dallaire and searching a home where some of the offences occurred.

He considered the evidence set forth by the witnesses and Crown attorney Danielle Simard, ultimately deciding Dallaire exploited the mother's trust and made a calculated effort to get alone time with her daughter.

"This time alone was not for an hour or two, here or there. Very quickly she was having sleepovers with the accused," Champagne said.

Court heard how the mother moved into an apartment suite across from Dallaire in June of 2016.

Champagne said the mother became "smitten" with Dallaire, who helped the family and offered to walk her eldest daughter to and from school — where Dallaire was also employed — and watch her for hours before her mother got home from work, according to police and witness testimonies.

'Dangerous signals'

Simard previously said the mother developed romantic feelings for Dallaire, and when he told her he wasn't interested she respected that. But she hoped that might change, Champagne said, and her daughter continued to spend a lot of time alone with Dallaire over the course of several weeks.

"There is no doubt that she held out hope that she could win his heart. That hope led her to ignore some very serious and dangerous signals about the accused's intentions with [her daughter]," Champagne said.

Then, on July 13, after spending several days staying with Dallaire at a home across the street where he was house-sitting for a colleague, the girl told her mother Dallaire had sexually assaulted her and that she was scared.

Daillaire and the girl had showers together and slept in the same bed, and he made her watch pornography and asked her to do things to him that she saw in the video, court heard.

The mother confronted Dallaire that night, and also called her father and brother and then reported it to police. Dallaire was questioned the next day and the home across the street was searched, where Const. Reginald Olson confirmed in court he found a box of personal lubricant that matched a description provided by the girl.

A video interview she gave RCMP on July 14, 2016, was played in court, in which she described graphic instances of touching and sexual assault.

She testified afterward and Champagne found her recollection of events was consistent enough to rule out the possibility that her mother coached her into making it up — an argument Dallaire suggested to RCMP was possible, but which Champagne found unconvincing.

Defence attorney Matt Gould requested Dallaire be released with bail conditions pending sentencing, but Champagne sided with Simard and had him detained.

The identities of the girl and her mother are protected under a publication ban.