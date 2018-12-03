Threats shut down 15 Manitoba schools on Monday

Repeated threats have shut down an entire school division in Manitoba, forcing nearly 4,000 students from 15 schools north of Winnipeg to remain home on Monday.

An initial online threat that surfaced on Sunday prompted a message from the Lord Selkirk School Division that a single high school in Selkirk would be closed.

But a few hours later, the division announced that RCMP had arrested one person and the threat was over. A recorded message sent to parents stated the school would, in fact, be open for Monday.

However, a second threat surfaced on social media late last night and resulted in RCMP arresting two more people, for a total of three.

That prompted the division to post a message on its website early Monday, stating all schools would be closed "to ensure the safety of students and staff" while RCMP continue to investigate.

"When it comes to safety, you just don't want to take any chances until we know all of the information from the RCMP," Michele Polinuk, superintendent for the division, told CBC News.

The schools that encompass the division stretch through the City of Selkirk and communities of Lockport, St. Andrews, Clandeboye, Petersfield, and Libau to the lakeshore communities of Grand Marais and Victoria Beach.

Polinuk​ does not know anything about the people who made the threats — if they are current or former students from the division.

Further updates on the situation will be posted on the LSSD website.