Shared Health loosens rules for in-person visits at personal care homes, hospitals

Personal care homes and hospitals in Manitoba will allow more in-person visiting starting this week.

A new visitation plan reflects changes in public health orders, while considering COVID-19 hospitalization rates and the number of outbreaks in facilities, Shared Health said.

In long-term care facilities, two fully vaccinated visitors will now be allowed to visit indoors, one visitor (regardless of vaccination status) can visit in a designated all-season visitation room and up to four visitors (vaccinated or unvaccinated) may visit in an outdoor setting.

For end-of-life care in personal care homes, a reasonable number of visitors can visit, regardless of vaccination status, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Hospitals will now allow two fully vaccinated essential care partners, but they must visit one at a time.

General visits will be expanded for fully vaccinated visitors in hospitals, with one visitor allowed at a time. The number of visitors will be determined by the facility.

Visits are all contingent upon the ability to physically distance.

Visitors will still be required to make appointments for all general visits to personal care homes.

Visits must happen during visiting hours at hospitals. People are encouraged to call ahead of time.

Medical masks will still be required in all facilities, and all visitors will must pass screening requirements.

For fully vaccinated visitors, facilities will continue to use the QR code verification system and require photo identification.

Changes to in-person visitation may vary by health region and individual facility.