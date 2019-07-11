Police searching for missing Long Plain teen

Shiree Meeches, 14, went missing from a home in Long Plain First Nation on July 5. (Submitted by Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Police are concerned for the well-being of a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a home in Long Plain First Nation.

Shiree Meeches was last seen at the home on July 5 around 8 a.m. She was reported missing to police on July 10.

Police don't know where she might have gone, but they say she frequently visits Portage La Prairie.

She's described as five feet, three inches tall, around 130 pounds with a slender build, long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black gym pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Long Plain detachment at 204-252-4480.

More from CBC Manitoba: