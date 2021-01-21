Manitoba First Nations police ask for help to find missing 19-year-old

Manitoba First Nations police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 19-year-old last seen on Tuesday.

Precious Cedar Rose Pashe was last seen in Long Plain First Nation, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

Pashe was reported missing on Wednesday and police are concerned for her well-being, the release says.

"Numerous locations have been checked but her whereabouts are unknown," police wrote.

Police describe Pashe as roughly five feet, five inches tall and about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available, the release says.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact MFNPS, Long Plain Detachment at 204-252-4480.