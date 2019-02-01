RCMP search for missing Long Plain First Nation teen

RCMP are asking the public to help in the search for a missing Long Plain First Nation teen.

Chelsea Cameron, 13, was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen on Sherburn Street in Winnipeg on Monday, said RCMP.

She has brown eyes, black hair and is described as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. She was wearing jeans, a black jacket and hoodie at the time, RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding Cameron's whereabouts is asked to contact Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" and a message to CRIMES (274637).

