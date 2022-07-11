Manitoba police watchdog investigates in-custody death on Long Plain First Nation

Manitoba's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell after being detained by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on Long Plain First Nation.

The police service notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about the incident on Saturday, the watchdog said in a news release Monday.

That notification said shortly after 2 p.m. that day, police arrested a man under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and lodged him at the detachment on Long Plain.

Just over an hour later, the man was found unresponsive in his cell, the release said. He was taken to the Portage District General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were provided.

Because the incident involves a death, the watchdog said it will make a request for a civilian monitor to the Manitoba Police Commission, the release said.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation are asked to call the watchdog toll free at 1-844-667-6060.