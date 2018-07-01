Suspect sought in Long Plain First Nation child-luring, police say

Manitoba First Nations Police is looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into his van in Long Plain First Nation, Man., last week.

Police say they heard complaints from the mothers of two young children on the evening of June 28.

In the first incident, the mother reported that she returned from work to find her four-year-old boy hiding in the bushes on Yellowquill Trail South at 11:50 p.m. A man attempted to get the boy inside his van, police said.

The second case involved a man of similar description trying to lure a six-year-old girl into his van while she was walking by Long Plain School, police said. The girl ran back home to Yellowquill Trail South where she told her mother.

Police conducted an immediate search in the community, 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg, but did not find the suspect.

He is described as a man in his 60s or 70s with grey hair, wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap with the Nike swoosh logo.

He was driving a white or grey coloured van with a luggage rack and Manitoba license plates, police say.

Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to call Manitoba First Nations Police Long Plain detachment at 204-252-4488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.