Winnipeg mayoral candidate promises to forgo most of his transportation allowance

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Shaun Loney has pledged not to spend most of his transportation allowance if elected.

Loney, a former provincial policy advisor and the author of several books, promised Thursday that if he's elected, he'll save the city $24,000 a year by forgoing most of his $550-a-month vehicle allowance.

Instead, he plans to walk, cycle, take a bus or carpool.

"I want Winnipeggers who value getting around the city smoothly, safely and affordably to know that I am their candidate," Loney said.

Winnipeg's mayor is allowed to claim a $550 monthly transportation allowance and expense mileage for specific trips and receive compensation for those trips under the mayor's office expenditure policy.

Loney issued a press release that suggested he would save the city money by commuting to work without a car, but commutes are not eligible expenses.

Loney said in an interview what he meant to say was he will not claim $500 of the $550 transportation allowance. The other $50 will be spent on bus fare.

"Normal daily travel between home and the normal work location" is listed as an ineligible expense in the expenditure policy.

"For the mayor and mayor's office staff, city hall is considered their normal work location," the policy says.

Loney is among eight candidates who have registered campaigns in the wide-open race to succeed Brian Bowman, who is not seeking a third term as mayor.

There have been few promises so far.

Former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette pledged to change mayoral voting in future elections to a ranked ballot system. Such a change would require the province to change legislation governing municipal elections in Manitoba.

The Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act says only candidates "who received the highest number of votes" are elected.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham has promised to cost out his platform, to ensure more freedom-of-information requests are fulfilled and to hire a construction advisor.

Grocery worker Chris Clacio has pledged to remake the office of public engagement.