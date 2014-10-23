Two-time mayoral candidate Wasylycia-Leis endorses Loney for mayor this year

Two-time Winnipeg mayoral candidate Judy Wasylycia-Leis has endorsed Shaun Loney's campaign to be Winnipeg's next mayor, the candidate announced Tuesday.

Wasylycia-Leis, a former NDP MLA and MP, finished second to Sam Katz in the 2010 mayoral race, attracting 43 per cent of the popular vote. In 2014, she finished second to Brian Bowman in the 2014 campaign, attracting 25 per cent of the vote.

Loney's campaign said in a statement that the self-described social entrepreneur has earned the support of Wasylycia-Leis because "his career has revolved around fighting poverty and climate change — both issues that are critical to progressive voters in Winnipeg."

Loney and Wasylycia-Leis have called a news conference for The Forks for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Loney has said he is a member of the NDP, albeit one who has misgivings about the party.

"I've been uninspired by provincial NDP for some time. They're not talking about the issues that are really important to Winnipeg," he said at city hall in May when he registered his campaign.

A Probe Research survey of Winnipeg adults in July suggested Glen Murray is the mayoral candidate of choice among NDP voters.

Shone promises more tree pruning, planting

Mayoral candidate Rick Shone pledged Tuesday to bolster Winnipeg's forestry efforts.

The owner of outdoor retail store The Wilderness Supply said Tuesday in a statement if he is elected mayor this fall, the city will prune every tree on public property once every seven years, instead of the current pace of once every 32 years.

He also said by the end of his first term, he would ensure the city plants a new tree for every one it removes. In 2020, the city removed 10 times as many trees as it planted.

Shone did not cost out these promises.

On Friday, Shone promised to do more to eliminate red tape for businesses.

Gillingham pledges neighbourhood infrastructure fixes

Mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham promised to conduct more minor infrastructure repairs by sending teams of city workers out to seek out the likes broken concrete and graffiti.

In a video posted to Twitter, the St. James councillor said if he's elected this fall, he would create "neighbourhood action teams" that would actively look for deficient infrastructure instead of just responding to complaints.

He initially made this pledge on June 24.

"They'll be able to fill potholes and repair fences and trim trees and straighten signs and fix broken curbs. They'll know how to do all of those things," he said in the video.

Gillingham did not cost out the promise.

Like a lot of Winnipeggers, I'm concerned too many small maintenance items are taking too long to get fixed. *Neighbourhood Action Teams* are a new approach to tackling the to-do list in your community, including unmowed grass, broken curbs, graffiti & untrimmed trees.

Gillingham, Shone, Murray and Loney are among 13 candidates registered to run for mayor. The other candidates are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Kevin Klein, Jenny Motkaluk, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The candidates must complete a nominations process in September in order to appear on the Oct. 26 ballot.

