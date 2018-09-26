London Life suing Royal Bank customer after $20K deposited into wrong account

London Life Insurance Company is suing an unnamed Royal Bank of Canada customer after it mistakenly deposited more than $20,000 in their bank account.

"London Life pleads that the defendant has unjustifiably benefited and/or has been unjustly enriched to the detriment and prejudice of London Life due to a mistake of fact," the statement of claim says.

In the statement of claim filed in Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench on Sept. 19, the insurance company says a London Life employee had requested a full withdrawal of all the funds paid into her Share Ownership Plan, which is offered to all London Life employees.

The woman submitted a form with the incorrect transit number for her bank account, and on Nov. 3, 2017, the company electronically transferred $20,020.43 into the account that matched the number on the form.

About three weeks later, the woman contacted London Life saying she hadn't received any money and demanded payment.

After discovering that the funds had been deposited into the wrong account, the insurance company told the bank to reverse the transfer, but the money was no longer available.

The identity of the Royal Bank customer is unknown at this point, but they have a bank account with a Winnipeg branch number, the statement of claim says.

In January 2018, the bank sent a letter to the account holder, informing them of the error.

"London Life demanded that the defendant immediately return the funds as the defendant has no entitlement to them," the statement of claim says.

So far, the company has received no response from the defendant and no funds have been returned.

London Life gave the woman who originally requested the funds be withdrawn from the Share Ownership Plan the full amount on July 3.

The company is seeking the full amount, plus interest, costs of the claim, and other relief as determined by the court.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.