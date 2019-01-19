Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at East Kildonan townhouse

Thick, dark smoke choked a quiet East Kildonan street Saturday morning after a fire broke out in a townhouse suite.

Fire appears to have started in a suite at London Street and Antrim Road

The smoke appears to be coming from one suite close to Antrim Road. (Travis Golby/CBC)

At least 10 fire trucks, and an ambluance, were still on scene early Saturday afternoon at the London Gardens Apartments at London Street and Antrim Road, a two-storey building. 

Dark smoke chokes a townhouse on Antrim Road at London Street in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg Transit officials are also there, as the street is a major bus route, which has been blocked to traffic. 

The smoke appears to be coming from one suite close to Antrim. 

A city spokesperson said more information will be available once the fire is extinguished.

A city spokesperson said more information will be available once the fire is extinguished. (Travis Golby/CBC)

