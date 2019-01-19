Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at East Kildonan townhouse
Thick, dark smoke choked a quiet East Kildonan street Saturday morning after a fire broke out in a townhouse suite.
Fire appears to have started in a suite at London Street and Antrim Road
At least 10 fire trucks, and an ambluance, were still on scene early Saturday afternoon at the London Gardens Apartments at London Street and Antrim Road, a two-storey building.
Winnipeg Transit officials are also there, as the street is a major bus route, which has been blocked to traffic.
The smoke appears to be coming from one suite close to Antrim.
A city spokesperson said more information will be available once the fire is extinguished.
