Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at East Kildonan townhouse

Thick, dark smoke choked a quiet East Kildonan street Saturday morning after a fire broke out in a townhouse suite.

At least 10 fire trucks, and an ambluance, were still on scene early Saturday afternoon at the London Gardens Apartments at London Street and Antrim Road, a two-storey building.

Dark smoke chokes a townhouse on Antrim Road at London Street in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg Transit officials are also there, as the street is a major bus route, which has been blocked to traffic.

The smoke appears to be coming from one suite close to Antrim.

A city spokesperson said more information will be available once the fire is extinguished.

A city spokesperson said more information will be available once the fire is extinguished. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: