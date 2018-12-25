Body found at Logan Avenue business block

Winnipeg police attended a commercial-business block in the Brooklands neighbourhood on Christmas Day after a body was found in the morning.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, police taped off a portion of a one-story building on Logan Avenue, near Route 90, where a pair of automotive businesses are located.

Police confirm a body was located at the property but aren't saying if foul play is suspected yet.

Officers at the block entered at least one of the businesses. An article of clothing sat in the corner of the parking lot.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, police are investigating a homicide in the West End.