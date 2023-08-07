Parts of Logan Avenue building demolished as firefighters continue to battle blaze

Parts of a Logan Avenue industrial building that caught fire early Sunday morning have been demolished as firefighters remain on scene more than 24 hours after the blaze broke out.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a lumber yard at around 1:36 a.m. Sunday and were there for most of the day, then a demolition crew took parts of the building down overnight, according to a Monday news release from the City of Winnipeg.

As of Monday morning, one crew of firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, the release said.

Six homes on Alexander Avenue were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. Those residents have since returned to their homes, the release said.

All roadways around the scene of the fire have also been reopened.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.