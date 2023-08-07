Content
Manitoba

Parts of Logan Avenue building demolished as firefighters continue to battle blaze

Parts of a Logan Avenue industrial building that caught fire early Sunday morning have been demolished as firefighters remain on scene more than 24 hours after blaze broke out. 

Fire broke out at lumber yard building early Sunday morning

CBC News ·
A burnt building is seen behind a parked firetruck as fire fighters work to extinguish hot spots.
Firefighters continue to put out hot spots Monday after a fire broke out at a lumberyard building on Logan Avenue early Sunday morning. (Cameron Maclean/CBC)

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a lumber yard at around 1:36 a.m. Sunday and were there for most of the day, then a demolition crew took parts of the building down overnight, according to a Monday news release from the City of Winnipeg.

As of Monday morning, one crew of firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, the release said.

Six homes on Alexander Avenue were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. Those residents have since returned to their homes, the release said. 

All roadways around the scene of the fire have also been reopened. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

now