Firefighters block Logan Avenue near King Edward Street due to incident at commercial business
Several emergency vehicles were seen blocking lanes of traffic on Logan Avenue on Wednesday night due to an incident at a commercial business.
Fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulance at scene; Logan traffic blocked between Dee, King Edward streets
Several fire trucks, an ambulance, cadet and Winnipeg police vehicles were all at the scene before 9 p.m., where crews blocked off Logan between Dee and King Edward streets.
Firefighters could be seen entering the business, which also had a fire hose running into the building.
CBC News has requested details from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
No other details are available at this time.