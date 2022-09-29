Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Firefighters block Logan Avenue near King Edward Street due to incident at commercial business

Several emergency vehicles were seen blocking lanes of traffic on Logan Avenue on Wednesday night due to an incident at a commercial business.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulance at scene; Logan traffic blocked between Dee, King Edward streets

CBC News ·
Several emergency vehicles blocked off Logan Avenue between Dee and King Edward streets Wednesday night due to an incident at a commercial business. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Emergency vehicles blocked lanes of traffic on Logan Avenue on Wednesday night due to an incident at a commercial business.

Several fire trucks, an ambulance, cadet and Winnipeg police vehicles were all at the scene before 9 p.m., where crews blocked off Logan between Dee and King Edward streets.

Firefighters could be seen entering the business, which also had a fire hose running into the building.

CBC News has requested details from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

No other details are available at this time.

Several firefighters enter a commercial business on Logan Avenue on Wednesday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now