Police looking for possible witnesses to Logan Avenue collision that sent pedestrian to hospital
Woman, 43, taken to hospital in unstable condition on Monday, later upgraded to stable: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are asking to speak with the occupants of two vehicles that stopped at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian Monday evening in the Brooklands neighbourhood.
Around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 27, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision on Logan Avenue between Keewatin and Ada streets, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.
A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition. She has since been upgraded to stable, the release said.
After the collision, two vehicles stopped at the scene. The people in both vehicles spoke to paramedics, but left before they were identified. Police now want to identify and speak to them, the release said.
The release described the first vehicle as a white panel van, and the second as a small, dark-coloured car.
The police service's central traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the traffic division at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.
