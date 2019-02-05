Suspected liquor thieves club employee with bottle, threaten him with bear spray

RCMP have released photos of six suspects wanted in connection with a liquor theft at a business in Lockport, Man., on Sunday. (RCMP) Police have released photos of several suspects after an employee was assaulted during a liquor theft in Lockport, Man.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a call for a robbery at a business on Highway 44, about 25 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Sunday at 10:35 p.m. CT.

They say six suspects — five females and one male — entered the store and began loading liquor bottles into baskets. They then tried to leave without paying.

When an employee tried to stop the suspects, police say he was threatened with a can of bear spray and hit with a bottle, sustaining minor injuries.

RCMP say the group fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, heading south on Highway 9. The SUV was last seen in Winnipeg.

Police released photos from surveillance video of the suspects, with the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 — female, wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood over her head.

Suspect 2 — female, wearing a light pink hoodie with black pants and white shoes.

Suspect 3 — female, wearing a dark pink hoodie, grey sweatpants, black shoes and carrying a large black purse.

Suspect 4 — female, wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, white scarf over her face and white shoes.

Suspect 5 — female, wearing a green jacket with a fur-lined hood over her head, black pants and carrying a large black purse.

Suspect 6 — male, wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and a black scarf pulled over his face. He had short dark hair and a possible tattoo on the back of his left hand or wrist area.

Selkirk RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 204-482-1222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.