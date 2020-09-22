Screams for help lead RCMP to locked shed, 4 people suffering from bear spray

RCMP broke down the door of a shed in northern Manitoba to rescue four people who had been locked inside and doused with bear spray.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday about a disturbance at a house in the community of Norway House.

When officers arrived they heard screaming and calls for help coming from a shed. They broke the door and freed three women, aged 24, 28 and 35, and a 49-year-old man, who were immediately given first aid.

RCMP believe the four people were inside the shed when a man locked the door then sprayed them through a window.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of forcible confinement, and four counts of administering a noxious substance. He was also charged with possession of a weapon.

Norway House is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

