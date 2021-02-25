Celebrating those who made the most of isolation with CBC Manitoba's Lockdown Showdown
CBC Manitoba sought out Manitobans who used their alone time during the pandemic to accomplish a goal
Manitobans have been cooped up for months by partial lockdowns, but that hasn't stopped some people from stepping up their game.
CBC Manitoba wanted to celebrate those who have leaned into isolation and come up with their own unique ways to beat the tedium during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter CBC's Lockdown Showdown — a competition that sought out the makers, the writers, the innovators and the active Manitobans who resolved to make their lockdown time at least somewhat productive.
And Manitoba, you delivered.
Out of dozens of fascinating entries, 10 people stood out. We call them Lockdown Showdown Superstars.
These Manitobans have nothing going on and everything going on at the same time.
Converting a $20 filing cabinet to a triple-decker meat smoker? A Niverville man was willing to risk it for the brisket.
Learning to skate at 61 years old? One Winnipeg woman came into it cold — now it's no sweat.
Turning your front yard into a physically distant winter wonderland for your neighbours? Might as well include a two-metre-high ice wall.
Finishing a book about your wife's Indigenous roots? A 75-year-old man hunkered down, and now it's a bestseller.
Here are their stories.
The Innovators
David Falk
Falk used his time to build a socially distanced firepit out of ice — and a six-metre-tall ice tree using a dead elm in his year.
Bretton Selent
In addition to passing the time, Selent's pandemic project has some delicious benefits: he built a meat smoker using an old metal office cabinet.
Hear Selent describe how he did it below:
The Writers
Terry Dann
Dann started writing his first novel years ago, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it forced him to hunker down and get it done.
His historical novel, Land Title: A Novel of the Prairies, is now published through Amazon.
The Active
Claire Maxwell
At 61, Maxwell decided to use her time during the pandemic to finally learn how to skate.
The Makers
Angela Swanson
For many years, Swanson had been hanging on to pairs of old jeans with an ambitious plan.
When the pandemic began, it gave her time to pull our her fabric shears and to fire up her sewing machine.
The result is a large quilt constructed of those old jeans, in various shades of blue and black.
Ellie Leferink
Because of pandemic, the four-year-old got to spend more time in the kitchen, as her parents taught her about baking and encouraged her to get involved.
Chef Ellie now has her own YouTube channel, where she demonstrates how to make sweet treats, such as apple crisp.
Kelly Deveau
Deveau, a retired nurse, decided to roll up her sleeves and start a new hobby upcycling old furniture — painting and upholstering to put those items through eye-catching transformations.
Listen to these three makers talk about their pandemic projects below:
You can catch more interviews with the finalists of the Lockdown Showdown through the CBC Listen app, or catch some of their stories on CBC TV's 6 p.m. newscast.
You can also hear from some of our runners-up below:
With files from Cory Funk and Shannah-Lee Vidal
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.