Hey, this is Aishmeen Brar.

I am a full-time high school student and a part-time writer.

I have one quote that I use and follow all the time: You only live once.

And being in this pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of the population. So why not try to make it more memorable by helping each other out?

This pandemic brought fear, anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts and affected people's mental health negatively.

Being positive isn't always possible, when there is so much going on in your surroundings. The floods of negativity can always be let loose, but there is always hope.

Aishmeen Brar: 'Holding onto that small peck of hope can led you to a bigger source of light.' (Jaison Empson/CBC)

I want to spread the message "There is still hope."

You can still win over your negative thoughts, when you can see even the speck of light shining through the dark hallway.

There is always that little hope, small light coming through even when you see the doors shut.

So holding onto that small speck of hope can lead you to a bigger source of light.

Nightstella

Nightstella has become my way to let my thoughts out and reach the world.

The pen name is my way to spread hope with writings, thoughts and photos. It makes me confident enough to let the words fly out from the cage of my brain.

Everybody has a way to cope with stress or anxiety. Some haven't found it yet, but it's there.

I didn't have one until I was left loose and free during the school shutdown, and then I started exploring ways to get myself together and cope with all the stress and negative thoughts around me.

I painted and wrote poems and thoughts.

That is what I want people to do — try to find themselves and their thoughts in a piece of art.

I wanted to give away paintings, but due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19, it couldn't happen, yet.

Aishmeen Brar (Nightstella) took time during the pandemic to paint images of joy. (Aishmeen Brar)

There are still a lot of ways we can help each other, though. Reminding yourself that everything will be okay doesn't really work until you try to make it okay.

I want to make people realize that getting a good sleep is more important than watching a live show or something. You can repeat that show but cannot help the overactive mind.

I am an over-thinker and I must try to take control over the negative thoughts or they will take over and ruin my mental situation.

I try to let those thoughts out before they take over me.

WATCH | Aishmeen Brar's Message of Hope:

Aishmeen Brar's Message of Hope CBC News Manitoba Video 1:47 Winnipeg high school student Aishmeen Brar shares her tips for finding hope during the pandemic. 1:47

A favourite poem

No situation or pandemic is impossible to shine through,

There is always an "I am possible" in the cue.

The storms come, but we aren't promised that the sky will always be in its hue.

Nor will grass always have the dew

So we must shine through those dark stormy clouds, to let the sky again be blue.

Write out your fears

Write them down, talk them out or paint them out. I do every possible thing to keep my overthinking brain in control.

Some people may be going through the same things as me, so I want to share my ways and my ideas to help and get helped.

Keeping yourself mentally healthy is as important as physical health.

Do whatever you can to make a memorable moment for you to remember in the future.

Because you only live once.

Signed,

Nightstella (Aishmeen Brar).

CBC's Message of Hope is a series in which Manitobans share insights into keeping the faith and finding the hope during the challenges of the pandemic.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.