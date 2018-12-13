Toy drive in memory of Winnipeg's beloved mall Santa evokes the 'spirit of Brian'

For more than three decades, Brian Sanderson gave to the children of Winnipeg, donning a red suit and white beard to help spread Santa's joy. Now Winnipeggers are being asked to give something back in his name.

A holiday toy drive organized by filmmaker Shelly Anthis is paying tribute to the memory of the man commonly known as Santa Brian.

"He was just always about making everybody happy and making sure that kids were happy and the kids had a happy childhood, or at least a happy few moments with him," Anthis said.

Sanderson, 77, died in his sleep on Halloween.

He was a Christmas staple at Polo Park shopping centre, where he played Santa for more than 20 years. In addition to his mall job, he played Kris Kringle on camera, reprising the role in multiple Hallmark movies.

Anthis said she made sure Sanderson's family gave their stamp of approval before going ahead with the toy drive.

Carrying on the spirit

New, unwrapped toys will be passed along in five different places, going to children in hospital, at Sanderson's local community centre and others in need.

For those who never got the opportunity to meet Santa Brian, Anthis said, the toys will provide an inkling into what he was about.

"Anybody who's going to be with us getting those gifts out are carrying that spirit of Brian," she said.

"It's kind of like a little light at the end of the tunnel, just paying it forward."

Brian Sanderson played Santa Claus at Polo Park for more than 20 years. He died on Oct. 31, 2018, from a heart attack in his sleep. (Facebook/Santa Brian Sanderson)

So far, the toy drive, which has been going on for six weeks, has received 130 toys, bringing it close to the goal of 160.

Anthis said they still need to collect more gifts for teenagers.

Rather than toys for teenagers, Anthis recommends winter clothing items, toiletries, stationery, coffee mugs or candles.

Santa 24/7

Going to see Sanderson at the mall was a special moment, Anthis said, and it was clear those moments were also special for him.

"I would take my son to go see him as well and I would run into Brian so many times after that. He would always ask for the kids by name," Anthis said.

Brian Sanderson starred in the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade and played Santa at Polo Park for more than 20 years. (Facebook/Santa Brian Sanderson)

"He knew and remembered everything. He had such a magical memory."

Anthis remembers stories told to her about Sanderson carrying toys with him, because if he was ever approached about being Santa, he didn't want to let any child down.

"He was Santa 24/7. He was never off," she said.

The toy drive will continue until Christmas Eve.