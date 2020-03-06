Local coffee shops continue to allow reusable mugs as big chains impose temporary ban

Local coffee shop owners say they don't plan to ban reusable coffee mugs and containers the way some big coffee companies have in response to coronavirus fears, because they don't think will do much to slow the spread of the virus.

Starbucks, the Second Cup and Tim Hortons announced this week they are temporarily forbidding customers from bringing their own reusable mugs because of fears that could help spread COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has so far infected almost 100,000 people around the world and killed more than 2,000.

There have been no deaths in Canada connected with COVID-19 and Manitoba's top doctor has repeately said the risk of getting COVID-19 remains low for people in Manitoba.​​

Bulk Barn said it's also going to put a hold on its program that lets people fill up using their own jars.

But Katrina Tessier, owner of Scout Coffee and Tea in Winnipeg, said she thinks the move is an overreaction.

"At this point, it's not something we're going to be considering here," she said.

When mugs are filled at her coffee shop, the mugs don't usually touch their equipment at all, she said.

"So for me, I don't think that there is any concern at this point," she said — but she doesn't think it would make much difference regardless.

"Going out in any public space, you're risking the chance of touching germs," she said.

"With Starbucks, if that person has that sickness and they cough on the napkin dispenser, you're still going to get it, right? So I think the biggest thing is if you're sick, just stay home."

Tessier says mugs usually don't even touch the equipment at her coffee shop. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Louis Lévesque Côté, manager and co-owner of Café Postal in St. Boniface, said he can see the rationale behind large coffee chains deciding to ban reusable mugs because they have locations all over the world.

Given that there haven't been any cases of coronavirus reported in Manitoba, he doesn't see the need for local coffee shops to do the same.

He also said he didn't think it would make much of a difference in preventing the spread of the virus, since mugs are usually rinsed out with hot water.

"I'm not sure if it's a really effective way of slowing the spread of the virus, especially in Manitoba."

Starbucks stores got the order to stop using reusable cups on Wednesday and by Thursday morning signs such as this one were visible in stores advising consumers of the move. (Pete Evans/CBC)

Manitoba's chief public health officer said Thursday that 97 people in the province had been tested for coronavirus, but no one had been diagnosed with it.

Dr. Brent Roussin also said people should properly wash their hands to avoid contracting or spreading the virus and wearing masks has no benefit for people who aren't showing symptoms.

"Soap and water is our best bet," he said.

"The big take-home message is frequent handwashing, staying home when you're sick, staying away from others who are showing those symptoms. These are very basic measures, but they've been shown over and over again to work."