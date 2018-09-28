Workers at Superstore, Extra Foods, No Frills reach tentative contract

The bargaining committee representing some 3,500 Loblaws workers in Manitoba has reached a tentative agreement with the grocery giant.

The deal, which still must be ratified, was reached at 3:30 a.m. Friday, said a news release from the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents workers at Superstore, Extra Foods, and No Frills stores in the province.

"Thanks to our members' strong strike mandate and some long days of bargaining, we were finally able to get a deal we can recommend to our membership," said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832.

"I cannot thank this bargaining committee enough for all the hard work they put in. We wouldn't have achieved this without their effort."

Details of the tentative agreement will be presented to UFCW members at meetings across the province on Oct. 14.

The bargaining committee is unanimously recommending the membership accept it.

The most recent contract between the company and its unionized workers expired on Thursday. However, it will continue in force and effect until the ratification vote, the news release said.