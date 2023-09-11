Unionized Loblaw workers in Manitoba vote in favour of strike

Workers at Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills and Extra Foods in Manitoba have voted overwhelmingly to strike, if current contract negotiations fail.

The nearly 4,000 workers are members of UFCW Local 832, which has been bargaining with Canadian supermarket chain Loblaw since June.

In a news release, the union said more than 97 per cent of the workers who cast a ballot on the weekend voted in favour of a strike mandate. A spokesperson would not say how many of the 4,000 workers cast a ballot.

The mandate does not necessarily mean a strike is imminent. It simply gives the union the authority to take strike action down the road.

In its release, the union said workers were treated like heroes for keeping stores going during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but since then, morale and working conditions have taken a downturn.

They've also seen the headlines about Loblaw's record profits and company president Galen Weston's compensation package, and want a contract that recognizes the role they've played in boosting the company's success, the union's statement said.

The contract expires Sept. 28.

The union and Loblaw were set to meet at the bargaining table on Monday, with negotiations scheduled to continue right up to the contract's expiry date.