Winnipeg musicians applaud return of live music as pandemic rules ease

After two years of waiting patiently in the wings, Winnipeg musicians are gearing up to hit the stage, thanks to loosening public health restrictions.

"Oh man, it's going to be crazy," said Juno-nominated rapper Fresh IE, who is cheering at the thought of playing for a live audience again.

"People are going to be so happy. The celebration is going to be incredible."

Fresh IE, whose real name is Rob Wilson, spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic writing new music and producing tracks for other artists. He says that studio work has kept him going, artistically and financially.

"I'm thankful that I've been able to stay afloat through the whole pandemic," he said. Before COVID-19 hit Manitoba, most of his income came from live shows and merchandise sales.

"So it's been a tough go. But you know, things are going to let up now. We're going to get busy and get back on the road."

Fresh IE was in the midst of a big comeback the day the pandemic was declared. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

As the pandemic forced repeated lockdowns and restrictions, Manitoba's entertainment industry was hit hard.

But most capacity limits were lifted last month, and provincial vaccination requirements ended on March 1 (though some venues and businesses plan to continue requiring proof of vaccination). As of next week, virtually all provincial mask use requirements will end too.

For Fresh IE, the timing of the pandemic was brutal. After decades in the music biz, the veteran songwriter was in the midst of a big comeback.

On March 11, 2020, he played to a packed house at Winnipeg's Park Theatre. He was celebrating the launch of a new CD, Ill Street Blues, which landed the Christian rapper his first Juno nomination in 15 years. He put together a new band of top-notch Winnipeg musicians, who were set to leave for the Juno Awards the next morning.

That same day, the World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic.

"It was a really good turnout. We had a great show. But then backstage we started to hear all the murmurs about this was getting cancelled, and that is getting cancelled," said Fresh IE.

"The next morning, when I got up, I found out they were cancelling the Junos too."

As pandemic restrictions ease, Winnipeg musicians say their calendars are filling up for the first time in two years. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Also in the works were a multi-city tour, corporate sponsorship and a documentary on his musical resurgence.

Fresh IE admits it was a setback, but says it was also a chance to grow.

"We need money to survive and to to take our music to higher heights," he said. "But we make music and create art to help people get through the hard times, like pandemics and wars. Music is a tool for healing."

Calendars filling up again

Doug Wilson plays sax for Fresh IE. He's spent decades as a hired gun, playing for local bands of all genres, and says the past two years have been tough.

"Everybody cut back," Wilson recalled. "I talked to a lot of musicians who said, 'Well, I guess I'm done. I can't do it anymore.' And I feel for them now."

Saxophonist Doug (Freddy) Wilson is thrilled to see his gig calendar fill up again. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Wilson is thrilled to see his calendar finally fill up again — his new surf-rock band Challenger Deep performs at Park Alleys on Friday.

But after years of cancellations and postponements, it still feels a bit unreal.

"A week ago, I was not positive about it," said Wilson, with a chuckle. "Monday, I started seeing all the bands that were booking for the weekend through the city."

Wilson knows at least a dozen musicians warming up for their first live gigs since the start of the pandemic.

"I can't remember the last time I've seen that. I think it's going to be great."

Venues booking, rebooking shows

Some of those shows are scheduled at the West End Cultural Centre, which is boasting its first full lineup since 2020.

"There is definitely a level of enthusiasm and energy amongst the staff and our board that is really exciting and infectious," WECC executive director Jason Hooper said ahead of the venue's first major show in months.

He admits he's also feeling some preshow jitters.

"There's a lot of work, and a little bit of rust, you know? You gotta get the machine going again," Hooper said, his tone revealing a mix of joy and nerves.

West End Cultural Centre executive director Jason Hooper says staff are excited to welcome the return of live shows. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Top of the centre's concerns is making sure patrons can take in shows safely. The WECC plans to keep checking vaccination cards and requiring masks. It's also installed a new HVAC filter.

Hooper said the safety measures add a new dimension to the artist-patron relationship.

"It's really hard to enjoy anything if you're scared or worried. So we're making sure that we can do as much as we can to alleviate those concerns."

He's looking forward to welcoming up-and-coming artists this month for the Winterruption concert series, originally scheduled for January, as well as seasoned touring artists like Ron Sexsmith, who was booked to play back in the spring of 2020.

Hooper said that show had to be rebooked several times, as the province was gripped with several waves of COVID-19.

The West End Cultural Centre is offering a full slate of events this spring for the first time in two years. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

While it's been tough to organize new events while also catching up on years of backlogged shows, Hooper said he welcomes the challenge.

Different approaches

The centre also plans to cut back on streaming shows, Hooper said. While he likes the accessibility streaming offers to people who are immunocompromised or mobility-challenged, it isn't always the best option for artists who rely on selling tickets to shows in multiple cities.

Fresh IE, though, thinks the online performances could be here to stay.

"I don't think it's going to be the same as it was before," he said. "There's going to be a lot of different approaches, and the artists that stayed ahead of the curve during the pandemic are going to benefit from that."

But Fresh IE — who has a free show at the Winnipeg Centre Vineyard on Friday, April 8 — agrees that live shows are musicians' lifeblood, offering both financial and artistic encouragement.

"Support local artists, support local music and know the value of how much it takes to put music together," he said.

"Go to the shows, buy the T-shirts and CDs, so they can continue to support their families and keep making good music."