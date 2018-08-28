Toddler who died in Little Grand Rapids wasn't in care of family services, minister says

The province says a toddler who died earlier this month in Little Grand Rapids, Man., was not in the care of Child and Family Services.

"Based on the information we currently have, our understanding is that the child was never in the care of Child and Family Services," said Families Minister Heather Stefanson in an emailed statement Tuesday.

According to RCMP, the child was unresponsive when he was brought into the nursing station in Little Grand Rapids First Nation, about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, last Thursday. The RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office told CBC News on Tuesday that an autopsy on the toddler had been completed.

On Tuesday, an RCMP spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Stefanson said her department has nothing further to add to the case at this point.

"We thank you for your patience as we continue to gather information and ask relevant questions in this complex case," said the emailed statement.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is reviewing the death. The advocate's office is notified by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office whenever a person under the age of 21 dies, said Ainsley Krone, a spokesperson for the child advocate.

She said the advocate's office has the authority to review a death if there has been Child and Family Services involvement with the deceased or the child's siblings within the past 12 months.

Krone said the results of a review by the advocate may lead to an investigation by the office. However, she said the advocate would wait until criminal proceedings were concluded before proceeding with an investigation.