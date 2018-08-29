Death of 3-year-old in Little Grand Rapids now a homicide: RCMP

RCMP say the death of a three-year-old in Little Grand Rapids is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services unit were sent to the community to investigate the death. RCMP said in a release the investigators have since left Little Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said no arrests have been made.

On Friday, RCMP said the boy was unresponsive when he was brought into to the nursing station and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been completed.

Manitoba Minister of Families, Heather Stefanson, said the toddler was not in the care of Child and Family Services.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is reviewing the death.