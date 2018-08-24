RCMP investigate death of toddler in Little Grand Rapids First Nation

An autopsy will be performed on a three-year boy pronounced dead in a remote Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP were called to a nursing station at Little Grand Rapids First Nation, about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Thursday afternoon after the toddler had been pronounced dead.

The boy had been brought into the community nursing station in an unresponsive state, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the RCMP major crimes unit has launched an investigation.

