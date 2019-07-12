Little Grand Rapids wildfire smoke evacuees head home

Evacuees who fled Little Grand Rapids First Nation after wildfire smoke blew into the northern Manitoba community are able to return home, the Canadian Red Cross said Thursday.

More than 105 people with health risks and their companions were flown to Winnipeg on the weekend because of poor air quality.

The group, which included babies and their mothers, have been staying in a Winnipeg hotel.

The Canadian Red Cross said the first flights home begin Thursday night and expects all evacuees will be home by Friday.

People with health risks and their companions were also evacuated from Pauingassi First Nation on the weekend. The community leadership is still deciding whether it's safe for those 115 evacuees to return home, said the Canadian Red Cross.

The Canadian Red Cross provides disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations as part of an agreement with the federal government.