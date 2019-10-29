Little Grand Rapids community members search lake for plane crash victims

The community of Little Grand Rapids is searching by boat for two men still missing after a plane went down in a lake last weekend and held a vigil Monday night to honour the victims and their families.

About 40 people holding candles gathered at Little Grand Rapids Lodge Monday night, near where the bush plane was supposed to land on Saturday morning.

"To pray for the families, hoping that we find those two, get them home, so the family can have closure," said Collin Meekis, community health representative with Little Grand Rapids, who helped organize the vigil and search.

"Their loved one is still in the water. How hard it must be.… They don't know if they'll find them. They must be hurting right now," he said softly, his voice cracking.

Police have not named any of the three men who were on the plane, but said they found the body of a 49-year-old man from Family Lake, about 250 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The other two men — the 39-year-old pilot and a 42-year-old passenger — still have not been found. The community has about 10 boats out in the water while the RCMP dive team continues its search.

The plane that crashed near Little Grand Rapids was a de Havilland DHC-3T Otter owned by Blue Water Aviation Services. This photo of a de Havilland DHC-3T is from Blue Water Aviation's website. (http://www.bluewateraviation.ca/aircraft/)

Though he did not see the plane go down, Meekis was among the first at the scene. He drove his boat out on Family Lake to search for survivors as soon as he heard what happened but only found debris.

Meekis said the community is frustrated because the Mounties didn't begin their water search until the day after the plane crashed.

An RCMP spokesperson said the delay was due to weather.

"We had people all over and we're doing it again today, just in case the bodies surface and then wash up on shoreline," Meekis said.

The air is getting cold and it's snowing, but the water is still open, he said.

The plane was owned by Blue Water Aviation Services, an air charter service out of Pine Falls, Man. The company is not commenting on the crash at this time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced Monday that it is deploying an investigator to Little Grand Rapids to look into how the crash happened.

The TSB said the aircraft involved was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter — a single-engine bush plane manufactured by Ontario-based de Havilland Aircraft of Canada that can seat 10 to 11 passengers.

Community members released candles onto the water last night.

Some of them stayed lit, Meekis said.

"We're trying. We're helping any way we can, trying to get them home so they can have their closure."