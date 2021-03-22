Temporary guardians charged in connection with death of 3-year-old in Little Grand Rapids, Man.

A man and woman who were temporary guardians of a toddler are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to the three-year-old, who died in Little Grand Rapids, Man., in August 2018.

Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested and charged March 10 by major crime services investigators who went to the community 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release.

The boy was unresponsive when he was taken to the nursing station on Aug. 23, 2018, RCMP said in a 2018 news release.

Flett and Bushie were the child's temporary guardians at the time of his death, RCMP said.

He was not in the care of Child and Family Services.

Both have been released from custody and will appear in court in Little Grand Rapids on April 21.