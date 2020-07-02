Human remains found in Little Grand Rapids: Manitoba RCMP
Investigators have yet to identify remains found Tuesday evening
The remains were found by someone in Little Grand Rapids on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
The RCMP major crimes unit and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact 204-983-8497.
