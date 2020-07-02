RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a community near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

The remains were found by someone in Little Grand Rapids on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The RCMP major crimes unit and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact 204-983-8497.

Little Grand Rapids is about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

