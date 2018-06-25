Little Grand Rapids man found dead at Smith Street building

Winnipeg police say they are investigating a homicide after a man from Little Grand Rapids was found dead on Saturday.

Police said they were called to a business on Smith Street north of Portage Avenue early Saturday morning, where they found the dead man.

The man was Ryan Dunsford, 26, of Little Grand Rapids, police said.

Roy Dunsford, 20, also of Little Grand Rapids, has been charged with manslaughter as well as failing to comply with a court order. He is in custody.