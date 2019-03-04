Plane makes emergency landing near Little Grand Rapids

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Little Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

RCMP say they responded to a report of an aircraft that made an emergency landing on the ice near the remote community in east central Manitoba.

There were seven people on board, including the pilot, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

The cause of the emergency landing isn't known at this time.

The pilot sustained minor injuries. All the passengers are currently being checked at the Little Grand Rapids nursing station.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.







