Child and youth advocate to review death of toddler in Little Grand Rapids First Nation

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth has confirmed the death of a three-year-old child in Little Grand Rapids will be reviewed by its office.

Ainsley Krone, a spokesperson for the office, says the child's death has been assessed as in the scope of its mandate.

If the child or any siblings have received reviewable services from child and family services in the 12 months before the death, the advocate's office will review it, she explained.

The advocate may elevate the review to a full investigation, based on results of the initial review.

"The death of any child is a tragedy and our hearts are with the family of this young child at such a devastating time," she said in an email.

"Our goal with conducting reviews is to examine which public services were involved with the family and then to identify any gaps which could be improved so that children and their families are able to access public services that best meet their needs and which have the greatest chance of preventing deaths of other children and youth in the future."

Krone said that in cases where there is a criminal investigation underway, it may hold off on concluding its investigation so it does not interfere with the criminal case.

The Department of Families did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

RCMP in Little Grand Rapids say Thursday afternoon an unresponsive child was brought to the nursing station from his residence.

The child was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

On Monday, RCMP say there is still an active investigation and an autopsy is pending.