Minister orders probe into death of First Nations child in 2018

The Manitoba government has ordered an in-depth review into the 2018 death of a three-year-old First Nations boy who was taken to a nursing station with broken bones and cigarette burns on his body.

"It's absolutely tragic what happened to this child," Families Minister Rochelle Squires said about Abel Flett.

