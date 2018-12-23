Sully saves the day: How a yellow lab may have saved a life Saturday night

When Lisa Marshall's energetic yellow lab, Sully, started dragging her off the park path while on a walk Saturday night, she thought the pup was just trying to play.

Instead, he led her to an elderly man who had fallen in the snow, likely saving his life.

The pair were walking in the Westwood area, in a park behind Marshall's home, when Sully spotted a glove in the snow, Marshall said.

The dog then took off, dragging Marshall with him.

Marshall said she's proud of her dog for having such good instincts. (Submitted by Lisa Marshall)

"I'm like, 'slow down, slow down,' and he's just pulling me and I don't really think anything of it," she said.

Sully dragged his owner all the way back to the bay where they live, where Marshall spotted a man who had fallen in a driveway. It looked like he was trying to walk up his driveway, but fell. A walker was lying beside him, Marshall said.

At first, the man wasn't responsive. Realizing she didn't have her cellphone on her, Marshall said she went to a neighbour's and got them to call 911.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive, Marshall and the neighbour covered the man with a blanket to warm him up. By the time emergency crews arrived, he started to become responsive, Marshall said.

Marshall describes her dog Sully as a playful, energetic pup. (Submitted by Lisa Marshall)

She said she saw paramedics take the man to the hospital, but doesn't know what became of him.

Marshall said she's proud of Sully, who she described as a "super, silly, playful dog," for having such good instincts.

"You know, it's it's nice that he was able to lead me to him and then we could help somebody else out. And do something good for the world," she said.

CBC News contacted the City of Winnipeg about the incident and is awaiting a response.

