Liquor Mart workers' union says tentative deal reached with Liquor & Lotteries

The union representing 1,400 Liquor Mart workers in Manitoba says it reached a tentative agreement with Liquor & Lotteries on Wednesday that would conclude over a month of strike action by the workers if ratified.

Workers will vote on the proposed deal starting Thursday at noon until Sunday at the same time, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union announced in a Wednesday news release. Results of that vote will be released on Sunday afternoon.

Strike action by the workers will continue at Manitoba Liquor Marts until the vote is completed, the union says.

"The agreement helps all MGEU liquor workers, and MGEU's bargaining committee is therefore recommending that members accept the agreement," the news release stated.

The provincewide strike by unionized Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries workers is now in its third week, although limited job action, including day-long strikes and walkouts, started just over a month ago.

The Crown corporation and the union returned to the bargaining table last Thursday, after both parties said conciliation efforts had reached a standstill the day before.

Liquor & Lotteries workers have been without a contract since their last collective agreement with the Crown corporation expired in March 2022.