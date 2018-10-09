Teen boy charged for stealing $19K of booze from Winnipeg liquor stores

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with 18 thefts from Liquor Mart stores in Winnipeg.

Police say the value of the liquor stolen between June 16 and Sept. 18 is $19,270.

During one incident, on July 4, a Liquor Mart employee was verbally threatened by the teen, according to police.

He was arrested Monday at a home on Banning Street in the city's West End.