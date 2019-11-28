Manitoba government addresses liquor-store theft epidemic

Manitoba's justice minister is holding a news conference Thursday about a plan to deal with the epidemic of thefts — at times violent — from provincially owned Liquor Marts.

Cliff Cullen is speaking to reporters at a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the legislative building.

The ongoing two-year surge in robberies peaked last week in a violent attack at the Tyndall Market store in northwest Winnipeg.

A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with the Nov. 20 attacks on three staff members as well as other people in the attached shopping mall at the corner of Burrows Avenue and Keewatin Street.

Three different women were punched in the head or face, including one Liquor Mart employee who was knocked unconscious and rushed to hospital in critical condition. She is now out of hospital and calling for better protection for staff.

Several other people were attacked in the mall, and a woman in a vehicle with her daughter were threatened in an attempted carjacking, police said.

Two other females were threatened with a liquor bottle as they lay on the ground cowering after an attempt to steal their purses, police said.

Several people in the area stepped in and grabbed the person threatening the two, holding him until police arrived, police said.

Liquor Marts are in the process of boosting security at the stores. Customers will be required to provide valid photo identification, which will be scanned at a security station, before being allowed through locked inner doors.

The changes have already been made at the Tyndall Market store and will be completed over the next weeks and months at other locations, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries announced on Wednesday.