The epidemic of liquor store thefts in Manitoba has reached a dangerous level and something urgent needs to be done, says the union representing staff at the stores.

"This situation is completely out of control, not just in our [provincially owned] Liquor Marts but also in private retail stores, too," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

"We are appealing to the province to bring all the key players in our community to the table. We need an urgent summit of law enforcement, addictions and social services, public and private retailers, unions and the provincial government.

"It's going to take all of us working together to get this crisis under control."

Robberies at liquor stores in the province have been spiking for more than a year, with thieves boldly swarming the aisles and filling backpacks and other bags with armloads of bottles before walking past staff, who have been warned not to intervene out of fear of attacks.

At times, staff have been threatened with weapons, including knives and pepper spray. In other cases, thieves have picked up bottles and used them as weapons, too.

But it reached a new level of violence on Wednesday afternoon in Winnipeg.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart, on Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue, where three employees were assaulted in an unprovoked attack at the store, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries officials said.

One woman was punched in the face and sent to hospital.

Police are holding a news conference at 12 p.m. CST Thursday to talk about the incident.

Surveillance video shows Liquor Mart employees being assaulted during a robbery at the Tyndall Park location Wednesday night. 0:40

In a video obtained by CBC News, two people with their faces partly covered can be seen yelling and pushing a security guard before shouting at a female employee behind the counter.

One person goes behind the counter, yelling at the woman before punching her in the head and knocking her to the floor.

The same person then fights with another person before the two, struggling with one another, move out of view.

People in the mall told CBC News the attackers also assaulted two women and another man in the shopping centre after leaving the Liquor Mart.

A witness who works in the mall described the attack as "terrifying" and said the assailants just went "crazy" and were attacking people in the parking lot.

"Tonight, our thoughts are with our members who were assaulted and injured while doing their jobs. And we are thinking, too, about all our Liquor Mart members who go to work worrying that what happened today will happen to them, or one of their co-workers or customers," Gawronsky said in a statement from the MGEU on Wednesday evening, following the violence.

A secure entrance at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart is already under construction. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The Tyndall Park store has had several robberies, and construction is already underway on a new secure entrance that will require customers to show photo ID at a security station before they can enter.

Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, said on Wednesday evening that similar secure entrances will be installed at other locations in the coming weeks.

Gawronsky welcomes the heightened security but said the response has to go far beyond that.

"This crisis is bigger than Liquor Marts. This is a Manitoba crisis that calls for urgent provincial leadership," she said.

"We're at a point now where we need to do something."